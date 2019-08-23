Volkswagen issues recall of 679K cars over problem with rolling away

Volkswagen is recalling some of its cars because of a problem that could let them roll away unexpectedly.

Continue Reading Below

About 679,000 cars are included in the U.S. recall, covering certain 2011 through 2018 Jettas; 2015 through 2019 GTIs; 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019 Golfs; 2012 through 2019 Beetles and Beetle Convertibles; and 2017 through 2019 Golf SportWagens.

All the cars have automatic transmissions, manual hand brakes and keyless entry.

VW said silicate can build up on a shift lever switch, allowing the key to be removed if the lever isn't in park. That could let the cars roll off unexpectedly.

Dealers will add a switch and circuit board to fix the problem. The recall starts on Oct. 11.

Advertisement

A VW spokesman said he's not aware of any crashes or injuries due to the problem.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg VWAGY VOLKSWAGEN AG 15.93 -0.12 -0.75% TSLA TESLA INC. 212.73 -9.42 -4.24%

On Thursday, the company rejected a report from a German publication that CEO Herbert Diess wants to buy a stake in Tesla.

"Diess would go in right away if he could," an anonymous source said, according to Manager Magazin.

Volkswagen is recalling 679,000 cars because of a problem that could let them roll away unexpectedly. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

The automaker denied the claims Thursday, saying the report was "without merit."

"The latest media speculations (Manager Magazin) regarding VW investments in Tesla are unfounded," a Volkswagen spokesperson told FOX Business.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The magazine claims Diess believes Tesla's electric technologies and software developers would benefit the automaker. However, Volkswagen's families, the Piechs and the Porsches are reluctant at this time.

Tesla did not immediately respond to comment.

FOX Business’ Rachel Tesler and The Associated Press contributed to this report.