Ford recalls 103k cars over seat belt safety issue: What owners should know

Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 100,000 cars for an issue that could cause some seat belts to fail.

The recall affects 2015 Ford Fusion and 2015 Lincoln MKZ cars, Ford said. The driver and front passenger seat belts can weaken and be unable to restrain an occupant, increasing the risk of injury in a crash.

Ford said it’s aware of one reported injury related to the issue.

The company is recalling 103,374 cars in the U.S., plus 4,002 in Canada and 1,023 in Mexico.

The affected Fusions were built at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant from Aug. 1, 2014 to Jan. 30, 2015 and at the Hermosillo Assembly Plant from Aug. 1, 2014 to Nov. 24, 2014.

2015 Ford Fusion (Credit: Ford)

The affected Lincolns were built at the Hermosillo Assembly Plant from Aug. 1, 2014 to Nov. 21, 2014.

Ford said drivers can bring the recalled cars to dealers, which will apply a coating to protect the seat belt cable. The recall reference number is 19S25.

