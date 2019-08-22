Toyota issues recall over back-up camera problem. Here’s what you need to know

Toyota is recalling some of its RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid SUVs over a problem with their back-up cameras.

The recall includes about 18,000 of Toyota’s 2019 models, the company said.

The affected vehicles may have a damaged connector that could cause their back-up cameras to not turn on while shifted in reverse, according to the recall notice. That could leave a driver at increased risk of a crash of they back up without checking their surroundings.

The issue could lead to noncompliance with safety regulations, Toyota said. U.S. law requires a rear-view image in all new passenger vehicles.

In general, drivers shouldn’t rely entirely on back-up cameras anyway. While they do dramatically improve rear-view visibility, AAA notes that they still don’t show 100 percent of space behind the vehicle. The auto group recommends that drivers walk behind the vehicle to confirm there are no obstacles first, and then use the camera to check that nothing has entered the area since.

Toyota said it will notify all owners of affected vehicles via mail by early October.

2019 Toyota RAV4 (Credit: Toyota)

The automaker said its dealers will replace the display unit of affected vehicles at no cost.

Drivers can always check with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to see if their vehicle has been recalled. Toyota said customers with questions about this recall can call them at 1-800-331-4331.

