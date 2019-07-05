Pet Supplies Plus recalls pig ear dog treats over possible salmonella contamination

article

Pet Supplies Plus announced Wednesday it was recalling certain pig ear treats over possible salmonella contamination.

The bulk pig ear product was distributed to all Pet Supplies Plus locations by different vendors. A common supplier has not yet been identified.

"Bulk pig ears were distributed to Pet Supplies Plus stores in AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, WI and WV. Bulk pig ears were stocked in open bins. Prepackaged branded pig ears are not included in this voluntary recall," according to a release from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Pet Supplies Plus advised customers who purchased the recalled pig ear treats to discard them.

Pet Supplies Plus merchandise label for the recalled bulk pig ear product. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

The FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were both investigating the suspected link between the pig ear treats and human cases of salmonellosis, an infection caused by the bacteria.

So far, 45 individuals in 13 states have been diagnosed with salmonella-related illnesses. Twelve individuals have been hospitalized and no deaths were reported, according to the CDC.

The CDC said the majority of persons who fell ill said they were in contact with a dog before becoming sick.

"Of 24 people with available information, 17 (71 percent) reported contact with pig ear dog treats or with dogs who were fed pig ear dog treats," the federal agency said.

However, the pet supply chain noted in a release that "none of these cases are confirmed to be a result of purchasing pig ears from Pet Supplies Plus."

Salmonella infections can affect both humans and pets.

In humans, the CDC said the infection can cause symptoms like "diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps 12 to 72 hours after infection." The illness can last between four and seven days.

Pets can experience similar symptoms, along with lethargy, vomiting and decreased appetite, according to PetMD.