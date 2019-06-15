These are America’s most dog-friendly companies: report

A new list ranked which companies are the most dog-friendly in the country.

Rover, an online network for dog owners seeking walkers or sitters, released its Best Dog-Friendly Companies of 2019. The website based its rankings on if dogs were allowed in the office; if companies offered support for pet insurance, paid time off after a pet died or if an employee adopted a pet; and if the business offered amenities such as treats and dog beds.

Coming in first was online retail giant Amazon. The Seattle-based company offered pet time off, all the amenities, a pet stipend and dogs were allowed.

“Amazon supports its 6,000 registered dogs with an on-campus dog park and plenty of free poop bags and treats,” Rover said.

Rounding up the top 10 were Procore Technologies in Carpinteria, Calif., Trupanion in Seattle, Petsmart in Phoenix, Nestle Purina Petcare in St. Louis, Mo., Petco Animals in San Diego, Zogics in Lenox, Mass., Ceros in New York and Airbnb and Uber in San Francisco.

At Airbnb, dogs get their own badges just like employees. Meanwhile, Uber has a number of dog beds set up around the office while Petsmart offers partial coverage on insurance for pets.

The other companies on the list were mostly based in Boston, New York City, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego.

Rover said the benefits of companies having dog-friendly offices were it could enhance productivity and boost morale. The list comes in time for “Bring your Dog to Work Day,” which falls on Friday, June 21.