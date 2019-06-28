Is your pet food making your dog sick?

The U.S. Food and Drug Association issued a warning about popular pet food brands that are potentially linked to heart disease in dogs.

The announcement is part of an ongoing FDA investigation into reports of what’s known as Canine DCM in dogs that eat certain kinds of pet food.

Canine DCM, or dilated cardiomyopathy, is disease of a dog’s heart muscle and can lead to congestive heart failure or, in some cases, death.

The majority of the pet foods being flagged by the FDA are dry foods, labeled “grain-free” and contain a large number of peas, lentils, legumes and potatoes.

Topping the list of the 16 brands on the FDA list are Acana and Zignature, with 10 other complaints tied to celebrity TV chef Rachael Ray’s natural brand Nutrish.

The majority of dogs affected are big breeds like golden retrievers and Labrador retrievers.

While the underlying cause of Canine DCM is unknown, investigators say they are now looking beyond a genetic link as more cases are being reported in involving smaller dog breeds.

The FDA says the investigation is not over and is asking pet owners and veterinarians to come forward with cases they suspect are Canine DCM linked to diet by using the electronic Safety Reporting Portal or calling their state’s FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinators.