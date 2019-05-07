Walmart to open 100 veterinary clinics, launching an online pet pharmacy

Walmart is now aggressively going after pet owners.

The retail giant announced Tuesday that it plans to open up several dozen more veterinary clinics in its stores throughout the country as well as launching an online pet pharmacy that will deliver pet meds straight to your door in hopes of luring millennial pet owners who spend more than $1,285 a year on their furry loved ones.

In a press release, the retail giant, which already operates 21 veterinary clinics in six states, said it plans to grow that number to 100 clinics over the next 12 months.

The retailer said the move makes sense considering 68 percent of U.S. households own a pet and 90 percent of Americans live within 10 miles of a Walmart store.

Nine new clinics are expected to launch in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in late May and June. The clinics are pegged as affordable options, saving customers as much as 40 to 60 percent.

In addition to the clinics, Walmart will also launch an online pet pharmacy called WalmartPetRx.com, similar to PetSmart's Chewy.com, that will deliver pet meds straight to your door. Low-cost prescriptions are available for dogs, cats, horses and even livestock to treat a slew of conditions such as fleas, ticks, heartworm, allergies and arthritis.

Lastly, its stores and online shop will offer pet owners organic and grain-free options for their pets with health-conscious brands like Blue Buffalo, Greenies and Hill's Science Diet.