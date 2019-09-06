Former ‘Cheers’ star says carpentry led to acting career

John Ratzenberger, who is known for his role as Cliff Clavin on the sitcom "Cheers," told FOX Business his carpentry skills led him to a career in acting.

“I was doing some carpentry work in a theater in London and I was watching people rehearse and I said to the guy that ran the theater… 'these people get paid for this?'” he told Stuart Varney on Friday, adding that “I could do better with a sock puppet.”

Ratzenberger also sits on President Trump’s apprenticeship taskforce, that aims to help equip students and workers with the appropriate tools and training for today’s economy.

He said he's all about teaching young kids: “If you don't want to go to college, then don't go to college. But do an apprenticeship.”

But he also said there’s no apparent reason why you can’t do both.

“I did it -- I went to college but I was also a journeyman carpenter,” he explained. “It's not impossible. And that's the way civilization was built. Everybody had another skill. We had a vocation and avocation.”

