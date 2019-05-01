Fmr. Grey's Anatomy star Isaiah Washington: The liberal media couldn't kill me

It's been nearly a year since the launch of the #WalkAway social media campaign, and movement founder Brandon Straka said more former liberals are speaking out about their distaste for the Democratic establishment.

Among them is former 'Grey's Anatomy' star Isaiah Washington, who says he joined #WalkAway because Democrats are "a bit over-the-top, mean spirited and "a bit toxic."

"I'm not really sure where the animus is coming from," Washington told FOX Business' Stuart Varney on Wednesday. "Especially when you have someone like myself and Brandon, who are only trying to help people."

Washington explained that when the liberal media first ostracized him for his non-liberal views, "they may have killed off the actor, but they created a producer."

"Ironically, or I guess in a very scary way - I've had many prominent Democrats from Washington, D.C. to New York to L.A. that are slipping into my DMs - my direct messages on Twitter - actually texting me going 'look - I want to help you, I want to help liberate other Republicans, other supporters of what is right,'" Washington said.

Straka and Washington said those involved in #WalkAway don't have to be Republican, they simply want to help people be themselves in an overwhelmingly liberal environment.

"In the #WalkAway campaign we don't really tell people what they need to think or what the believe," said Straka. "I walked away from the groupthink of liberalism. I walked away from the tribal mentality of the Democratic Party. What we tell people is: do your own research. Read. Search for facts. Search for truth."