Bethenny Frankel: Hurricane Dorian 'decimated' Bahamas

“Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel told FOX Business on Thursday that she is rallying support for Hurricane Dorian relief in the Bahamas.

Continue Reading Below

On Labor Day, she began asking supporters on social media to donate supplies and money to her #BStrong initiative to provide disaster relief. According to Frankel, they have raised more than $750,000 in just three days.

“People are coming in droves,” she told Maria Bartiromo. “I mean the donations are every single minute.”

Hurricane Dorian stalled over the Grand Bahama Island for more than a day, moving slower than a person walks at a 1 mile per hour pace, assaulting anything in its path and leaving countless displaced and some fatalities as well.

Advertisement

Frankel’s group is launching multiple missions with 4 flights heading down to the Bahamas Thursday to begin search and rescue efforts.

“We have people’s coordinates. We are… using chainsaws to get people out… we have rafts,” she said. “It's kind of that pre-beginning where it's not about clothing... It's about getting people to safety and finding people and getting e-mails with people who have lost family members and can't find them… It's the worst disaster we've ever seen-- It's decimated” she explained.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Frankel also said the Bahamian government has been very cooperative and even though it’s been hard to land planes, they have been using platforms in other parts of the Bahamas, including Nassau, where they have been able to send aid.

This latest rescue mission follows Frankel's efforts in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria in which he raised about a $1 million to aid the victims.

Along with philanthropist and RHONY reality star, Frankel sold her Skinnygirl brand to Fortune Brands. While terms of the deal were not disclosed, reports suggest the sale netted her millions.