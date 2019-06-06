‘Bar Rescue’ star Jon Taffer: The restaurant of the future won’t have chefs cooking

Hospitality expert, Jon Taffer, best known as the host of reality TV series ‘Bar Rescue’ believes machines will replace chefs in less than a decade.

“The future of culinary is not chefs,” he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Thursday. “The future of culinary is technology.”

In Taffer’s opinion, higher minimum wages will lead to less people in the kitchen and more technology.

“The restaurant sector, we’re facing $15 an hour minimum wages now. We’re facing no labor pools. We can’t afford to count on an individual to cook these burgers,” he said. “I believe 7 years from now, there could be machines cooking these hamburgers.”

Taffer is launching a new restaurant concept, named Taffer’s Tavern, using a French style vacuum-sealing cooking concept, which not only uses machines to cook food “flawlessly” but also “better than” humans.

“My point is,” he added. “The restaurant of the future is going to have a chef in another city, who’s preparing foods to travel to a kitchen that’s more of a satellite or preparation kitchen with one or two people in it.”

Taffer said high-end kitchens will also use some of these products.