Robot barista can whip up perfect latte in less than 10 seconds

Move over Starbucks—there’s a new barista in town—but it’s not human.

A coffee shop has hired a robot barista that is said to make a perfect latte in less than 10 seconds and can get the order right every single time.

Café X is the first machine-operated store in San Francisco, and the robot named Gordon, who was named after the engineer that designed him, can whip up 120 cups of java an hour.

The shop is completely automated and only requires a keypad and app to take and receive an order.

The cost of a drink is between $3 and $6, which is about a dollar or two less than competitors.

According to FOX Business’s Robert Gray, the company is looking to put the baristas in underserved areas, including hospitals and San Francisco International Airport.