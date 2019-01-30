Robots at work: List of companies already using them

The threat of robots impending disruption of jobs has been looming for years.

Several articles, studies, reports and opinions have concluded that all sectors of the global workforce are set to be impacted by innovation in some way.

Last month, billionaire Richard Branson wrote in a blog post that 9-to-5 workdays will disappear eventually and the way “we all work is going to change” due to the rise of technology.

But he added it's all good news.

“As Google’s Larry Page and others have said, the amount of jobs available for people is going to decrease as technology progresses,” Branson wrote, citing innovations such as driverless cars, advanced drones and even pilotless planes as examples.

“On the face of it, this sounds like bad news for people. However, if governments and businesses are clever, the advance of technology could actually be really positive for people all over the world,” he added.

And, many companies are already adding robots to their roll call to help better the lives of their employees.

FOX Business put together a list of big companies who have recently added robots.

MARTY

Earlier this month, Stop & Shop and Giant/Martin's stores announced they will roll out 500 robots to help employees spot hazards. Marty, above, was designed to stroll through aisles and detect hazards, such as liquid, powder, or bulk food items spills. The goal is to help mitigate risk and enable other associates to spend more time serving customers.

PEPPER

As reported by FOX Business, employees at HSBC's flagship branch in New York City got a new coworker this summer named Pepper. The new friendly robot is one of two test robots featured at the Fifth Avenue location. Pepper's role at the bank will be to greet customers and ask questions about their needs. And, based on a customer's answers, she will then use her "notify" feature and alert the correct bank staff to help out.

NURO

Kroger employees at its Scottsdale, Arizona store have added Nuro -- an automonous delivery van -- to its employee list. Last December, Kroger announced after piloting the program for six months, the supermarket chain is officially taking off with its driverless delivery service.

BRAINOS

The Auto-C, powered by BrainOS, joins Walmarts technology ecosystem.

Walmart announced last year that it's adding 360 robot janitors to its roll call. The floor-scrubbing robots called BrainOS will not only clean the floors but will also collect data on what shelves need to be restocked. It will also have safety guards on both sides of it to deter any customer who might be tempted to hop on and take a ride while it's cleaning.

SCOUT

Earlier this month, Amazon announced it has created its own robot named "Scout" to help its delivery team. The little blue rolling robot will be used to help deliver packages Monday through Friday "during daylight hours" to help ease the workload for empolyees. Only six devices are currently being tested in Washington state.