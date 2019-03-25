Avocados recalled in six states over listeria fears

A California-based avocado grower is voluntarily recalling its avocados over fears it may be contaminated with Listeria.

Henry Avocado Corporation said it is issuing the recall "out of an abundance of caution" due to positive test results of Listeria moncytogenes found at one of its packing facility during a routine government inspection.

The recalled products include both conventional and organic avocados, which are sold and distributed in six states across the country including Arizona, California, Florida, New Hampshire, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

The company also noted that no reported illnesses have been associated with this recall and avocados imported from Mexico and distributed by them are not included in the recall.

According to the release, Listeria moncytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and people with weak immune systems. Short-term symptoms include high fevers, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. A Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stilbirths among pregnant women.

“We are voluntarily recalling our products and taking every action possible to ensure the safety of consumers who eat our avocados,” Phil Henry, President of Henry Avocado said in a statement.

Henry Avocado said all shipments from its packing facility are subject to the recall, which it started in late January.

Consumers who have purchased any recalled avocados are urged not to consume them and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The company said it is also fully cooperating with federal and California health officials.