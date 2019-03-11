Chef Boyardee products recalled over mislabeling, undeclared allergens

Nearly 3,000 pounds of Chef Boyardee-brand microwaveable chicken and rice products have been recalled due to concerns that they are mislabeled and may contain undeclared allergens, the U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a press release.

Manufactured by Conagra Brands in Milton, Pennslyvania, the 2,871 pounds of Chef Boyardee products may have traces of milk or wheat that are not declared on their labels. Additionally, the products are labeled as chicken and rice meals but contain beef ravioli ingredients.

“The problem was discovered by the firm after receiving consumer complaints that bowls of microwave beef ravioli were mislabeled as ‘chicken with rice & vegetables.’ FSIS was notified on March 8, 2019,” the FSIS said in the release. “There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.”

The recall applies to 7.5-ounce bowls with the “Chef Boyardee rice with chicken and vegetables” label. The products in question were packaged on Jan. 16, 2016 and have a “best by” date of July 8, 2020, establishment number “EST. 794” and a package code of 210090151050045L.

The recalled products were shipped to stores in New York, Florida and Kentucky.