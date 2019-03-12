Pillsbury recalls flour on salmonella concerns

The parent company of Pillsbury Co. has issued a voluntary recall for 5-pound bags of flour because of concerns the flour may be contaminated with salmonella.

Hometown Food Co. said late last week that roughly “12,245 cases of impacted Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour product were distributed through a limited number of retailers and distributors nationwide.”

There have been no reported cases of salmonella, which has symptoms of diarrhea, fever, abdominal pain and sometimes vomiting.

The UPC codes of the recalled flour are 0 5150022241 6. The products have a best-if-used-by date of April 19 and April 20.

“Consumers should wash their hands after handling flour or uncooked dough or batter,” Hometown Food said in a statement. “Consumers should not eat uncooked dough or batter made with raw flour. If you think you became sick from a food containing flour as an ingredient, please call your healthcare provider.”

Retail customers may call 800-767-4466 for more information, Hometown Food said.