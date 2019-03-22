Tyson Foods recalling frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips

Tyson Foods is recalling approximately 69,093 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

There have been no reports of adverse reactions to the consumption of these foods, the Agriculture Department said Thursday.

The frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip items were produced on Nov. 30, 2018.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-7221” on the back of the product package. For product clarification, the last two digits of the product case codes correspond to the hour produced and will match the first two numbers of the time stamp (as depicted on the label). These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and for institutional use in locations in Michigan and Washington.

The problem was discovered when FSIS received two consumer complaints of extraneous material in the chicken strip products.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Foods Consumer Relations at 1-866-886-8456. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Gary Mickelson, Senior Director of Public Relations, Tyson Foods, Inc., at (479) 290-6111.

