What is Khloe Kardashian's net worth?

Khloe Kardashian – along with her famous family – has gained millions of dollars in net worth from the reality shows she has been a part of over the years. Khloe's fame started with the steady rise in popularity of the show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," that first aired in 2007. She has gone on to star in various spinoff shows, partnered with brands and started companies of her own.

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the show that made the Kardashians famous, followed the life the family including Khloe, Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner as Caitlyn and Kris Jenner. Through the show's 20 seasons, viewers got an inside look at the family's day-to-day lives, their relationships, family trips, good times and controversies. The show came to an end in 2021, but that wasn't the end of their reality television run.

KHLOE KARDASHIAN TO SELL $19M CALIFORNIA HOME: REPORT

In April 2022, they premiered their new show "The Kardashians" on Hulu, which is now going on its second season. The end of the shows first season showed Khloe and the rest of her family's reaction to the public news of her now ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson's pregnancy scandal with Maralee Nichols. Variety reported that the Kardashian, Jenner clans deal with Hulu is one that is worth at least $100 million for two seasons and 40 episodes of the show. Khloe also said that the six members of the family on the show will all receive the same paycheck.

Through her time on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Khloe continued to be in several spin off reality shows. In 2009, she was on the show "Kourtney and Kim Take Miami" (which was previously called "Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami.) From 2014 to 2015 she was on the show "Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons" and was the host of her own show "Kocktails with Khloe" in 2016. From 2017 to 2018, she was a host on the show "Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian." She also was a co-host on the singing competition show "X Factor" for one season.

While Khloe was married to Lamar Odom, they released several products together including a fragrance called Unbreakable and a second called Unbreakable Joy. They also had a reality show together called "Khloe and Lamar" that lasted two seasons.

KARDASHIANS DROP $37M TO BUILD COMPOUND ON BRITNEY SPEARS' OLD PROPERTY: REPORT

In addition to the massive amounts of money she gets for endorsing brands on social media, she also has companies of her own. The Kardashian sisters have collaborated on two books together, "Kardashian Konfidential" and "Dollhouse." In 2006, Khloe, Kim and Kourtney opened their first Dash boutique in Calabasas, California. There were three stores that opened up but in April 2018, the stores all closed their doors.

In 2018, Khloe launched her own clothing line called "Good American." Khloe co-founded the brand with Emma Grede. All kinds of different products are sold on "Good American," including jeans, shorts, leggings, shoes, swimwear, tops and more.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

All the money that Khloe makes from reality shows, endorsements and her own companies have contributed to her net worth of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Kardashian, Jenner family together are worth over a billion dollars, with Kim Kardashian making over a billion dollars on her own, and the rest of the sisters all making many millions.