Khloe Kardashian to sell $19M California home: Report

Khloe Kardashian is preparing to list her huge California estate for $18.95 million, DailyMail.com reported Tuesday.

The 9,320-square-foot home includes six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, according to property records. Kardashian paid $7.2 million for the property in 2014. She reportedly bought it from Justin Bieber after she divorced Lamar Odom.

The home has vaulted ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, a kitchen with a large island and wrap-around counters, theater, office with built-ins and a wine cellar, according to a previous listing for the property. The master suite includes a sitting area with a fireplace, dual bathrooms and a private balcony.

Kardashian renovated the home, including having to remove Bieber’s skateboard ramp, DailMail.com reported. More recent photos show the interior has been completely fixed up with new appliances, modern finishes and fresh fixtures.

The luxurious estate is located down the street from her sister Kourtney’s place. Architectural Digest highlighted the two homes in 2016, and Kardashian’s efforts to renovate the pool appeared on an episode of “Flip It Like Disick.”

The “sensational” property was described, without mentioning the owner, on The SOCIETY Group’s IGTV program “Real Talk” on Thursday.

“It’s the one with the gorgeous yard,” the IGTV show stated. “It has real Hollywood history.”

The 1.56-acre property sits over Malibu Canyon and offers “breathtaking views,” according to Real Talk.

“Just absolutely incredible, complete privacy, I mean unless you're in a helicopter you're not seeing into this house ever,” it stated.

The AD photos show off outdoor features like a lush private courtyard with comfy couches, a fireplace, fruit trees and a Moroccan-style fountain in the large yard.

There’s also a “vast” master closet, a living room tented with sheer fabric, a huge updated white kitchen and a sumptuous screening room.

The home is located in The Estates in The Oaks of Calabasas, a prestigious gated community of about 50 homes within a larger gated community bordering the Santa Monica Mountains.

