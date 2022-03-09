Each Kardashian-Jenner family member to receive same salary from reported nine-figure Hulu contract

The Kardashian-Jenner family will reportedly take home nine figures from the upcoming Hulu series, "The Kardashians."

Although the family didn't disclose specific details regarding the Hulu contract, insiders told Variety in a recent cover story featuring Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner it was near nine figures.

Khloé did confirm to the outlet that all six members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan would be taking home the same paycheck.

"We are all equals," Khloé said.

Khloé also told the outlet financial terms of the contract mattered when it came to whom the group signed a contract with.

"It definitely played a factor because we give so much of our personal lives up for entertainment," Khloé told the outlet. "We always have our private family conversations, and we’re pretty brutal — me and my sisters — with what we will settle for or not settle for. But not all money is good money. It has to be a good fit, and Hulu was just the perfect fit for us."

However, momager Kris is the one who fights for the contract terms.

"She fights like a pit bull," Khloé said.

Fans should expect to find out details regarding Kim's divorce from estranged husband Kanye West and her new romance with Pete Davidson.

"I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it," Kim told Variety.

Khloé's drama with her baby daddy Tristan Thompson will also be included.

"I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about," Khloé said. "But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show."

