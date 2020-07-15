Khloe Kardashian promotes Biohaven's new migraine medication

Khloe Kardashian is promoting another pharmaceutical drug – this time for migraines.

Continue Reading Below

The 36-year-old media star shared a “Take Back Today” post on her official Twitter account, which is sponsored by Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co., the maker of the migraine medication Nurtec ODT.

KHLOE KARDASHIAN TO SELL $19M CALIFORNIA HOME: REPORT

“My #migraine attacks are DEBILITATING. It's more than the pain,” Kardashian wrote in her tweeted ad on Wednesday. “They rob me of time with people I love. Thx to @NurtecODT (rimegepant) I'm taking my life back & so are others. Join us using #TakeBackToday. Most common side effect was nausea.”

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BHVN BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL HLDG CO LTD 76.39 +3.49 +4.79%

Before Kardashian’s public involvement, Nurtec ODT generated $1.2 million in sales in the first-quarter of 2020, according to a Biohaven press release. The new drug received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Feb. 27.

LOSE IT: CELEBS WHO CASHED IN ON WEIGHT LOSS

Research and development expenses for the drug were $56.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, which is higher than the $41.0 million that was spent at the same time last year. And these expenditures are not reflective of the competition Nurtec ODT can face in the market with competing migraine drugs such as Aimovig from Amgen and Vyepti from H. Lundbeck A/S.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMGN AMGEN INC. 253.31 +0.22 +0.09% HLUYY H.LUNDBECK 36.85 +0.30 +0.82%

As a celebrity with social media influence, companies pay Kardashian big bucks to have access to her audience of more than 100 million followers.

KARDASHIANS SELL USED CLOTHING FROM THEIR CHILDREN

For a single sponsored post, Kardashian makes around $608,000, according to current estimates from Hopper HQ – a social media scheduler.

Previously, Kardashian was a spokesmodel for the weight loss and control pill QuickTrim from 2009 to 2012 alongside her famous sister, Kim Kardashian.

KARDASHIANS SELL USED CLOTHING FROM THEIR CHILDREN

Both sisters were named in a $5 million class-action lawsuit against QuickTrim in 2012, which claimed the diet supplement practiced false advertising. QuickTrim was sold in major drug stores, including Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid, GNC and Super Centers.

The multimillion-dollar lawsuit was dismissed in New York the following year due to the fact that a separate settlement was reached in California for a “similar” class-action case, according to a Radar Online report at the time.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS