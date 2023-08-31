AMC movie theaters to play Taylor Swift concert film anticipate Ticketmaster woes

Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour is coming to movie theaters, promising fans a chance to see the perpetually sold-out show for a fraction of the price.

A trailer for the concert film was released today, and it's set to be in theaters October 13.

According to "Good Morning America," "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" will play at least four times a day from Thursday-Sunday at AMC theaters across the U.S., as well as other theater chains across North America.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift posted on her social media, alongside a trailer for the film. "Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at amctheatres.com. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged… 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)."

FEDERAL RESERVE SAYS TAYLOR SWIFT'S ERAS TOUR RESPONSIBLE FOR RISE IN HOTEL REVENUE

AMC says it has upgraded its ticketing system to handle the expected high demand, but still warned of possible delays and outages.

"In anticipation of this announcement," the company said in a statement to Variety, "AMC has upgraded its website and ticketing engines to handle more than five times the largest influx of ticket-buying traffic the company has ever experienced before. But AMC is also aware that no ticketing system in history seems to have been able to accommodate the soaring demand from Taylor Swift fans when tickets are first placed on sale. Guests wanting to be the first to buy their tickets online may experience delays, longer-than-usual ticket-purchase waiting-room times and possible outages. AMC is committed to ensuring any delays or outages are addressed as quickly as possible."

The announcement appears to be a way to get ahead of the issues that plagued fans buying tickets through Ticketmaster for the concerts.

The ticketing company came under fire for its botched pre-sale for The Eras Tour last year, which crashed the website and left many without tickets or paying exorbitant prices due to the company’s "dynamic pricing" system and fees, as well as bots purchasing tickets for resale sites.

TAYLOR SWIFT HAS MORE NO. 1 ALBUMS THAN ANY WOMAN IN HISTORY

It was a big enough issue that it got the attention of U.S. lawmakers, and a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing was held in January, and proposed legislation appeared at both the federal and state levels to alleviate ticket pricing woes.

Tickets for the movie at AMC are set at $19.89 for adults (a nod to her "1989: Taylor’s Version" album out the same month), and children and senior tickets will be $13.13 (a nod to Swift’s favorite number) and are on sale now. The prices are applicable for all screenings except for IMAX and other "premium large format screens," which will carry an extra charge.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Bloomberg reported that shares for AMC jumped as much as 9.2% on Thursday.

Swift just completed three shows of her tour in Mexico City and is set to next perform in the U.S. in October.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Over three million fans packed arenas around the country for the first leg of the North American tour, with new dates announced in the fall, as well as upcoming international dates leading into 2024.