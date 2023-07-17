Taylor Swift has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history

They said, "speak now," and Taylor Swift sang her way to the top of the charts, earning more No. 1 albums than any woman in history.

Her latest re-recorded album, "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," officially debuted on top of the Billboard 200 Sunday.

The catalog is her 12th album to reach the top spot.

Swift ousted Barbra Streisand from the coveted position with 11 No. 1 albums.

FEDERAL RESERVE SAYS TAYLOR SWIFT'S ERA TOUR RESPONSIBLE FOR RISE IN HOTEL REVENUE

Swift ties Drake's record of 12 No. 1 records, but sits just behind Jay-Z, who has 14 No. 1 albums to his name, and the Beatles, who have 19.

She released the 22-track album on Friday, July 7, nearly 13 years after first releasing the award-winning album.

TAYLOR SWIFT ‘SPEAK NOW’ RE-RELEASE RESURFACES OLD JOHN MAYER LOVE STORY

In 2019, Swift first confirmed that she was re-recording her first six albums on "Good Morning America," after her label Big Machine sold her masters to Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings.

Last month, the 12-time Grammy Award-winner earned a spot on Forbes' 2023 list of America's richest self-made women.

Swift ranked 34th on the index with a net worth of $740 million. The "Maroon" singer is the second-richest female musician on the list following Rihanna, whose net worth is reported at $1.4 billion.

Taylor released "Midnights," her 10th studio album, on Oct. 21. The 13-song disc broke records, including "most streamed album on Spotify in 24 hours," and was also the bestselling release of 2022.

Antitrust and Consumer Rights hearings were also sparked into a frenzy following a ticketing scandal last year as Swift reached a new peak in her own folklore when millions of fans lined up for hours in online queues to purchase tickets to "The Eras Tour" in 2023, only to be denied an opportunity to see the "Anti-Hero" singer at one of the 35 stadium stops.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In May, two Democratic lawmakers introduced legislation to require ticketing agencies to be upfront about surprise fees with online concert ticket sales. The bill would also outlaw the practice of dynamic pricing, which can cause prices to skyrocket if demand is high, and addresses other fees that are tacked onto purchases.

Chairwoman Amy Klobuchar announced the formation of the antitrust subcommittee one week after the ticketing disaster where lawmakers said the "significant service failures" on Ticketmaster's website demanded oversight from antitrust regulators.

"Last week, the competition problem in ticketing markets was made painfully obvious when Ticketmaster’s website failed hundreds of thousands of fans hoping to purchase concert tickets," Klobuchar said in a statement at the time.