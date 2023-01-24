Ticketmaster-Taylor Swift Senate hearing: Live Nation exec blames record number of bots for ticket debacle

Live Nation Entertainment Chief Financial Officer Joe Berchtold told a Senate committee on Tuesday that Ticketmaster learned "valuable lessons" from its meltdown during the Taylor Swift concert ticket sale last year.

"In hindsight, there are several things we could have done better – including staggering the sales over a longer period of time and doing a better job setting fan expectations for getting tickets," Berchtold said in a written testimony released ahead of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Live Nation Entertainment is the parent company of Ticketmaster.

"And let me be clear that Ticketmaster accepts its responsibility to be the first line of defense against bots in this everescalating arms race."

In November, registered fans were given codes for a pre-sale to secure tickets for Swift’s 52-date The Eras tour days before tickets went on sale to the general public. However, fans were quickly met with long delays and error messages that Ticketmaster blamed on bots and historically unprecedented demand.

The company canceled sales to the general public days later.

Swift vented anger and frustration in a lengthy statement, saying she had been assured by Ticketmaster that they could handle the demand.

Berchtold said the company was hit with "three times the amount of bot traffic than we had ever experienced."

Although the bots failed to acquire tickets, "the attack required us to slow down and even pause our sales. This is what led to terrible consumer experience that we deeply regret," Berchtold continued.

Berchtold said the company has invested millions in anti-bot technology every year but asked for help in passing "real reforms" to stop bots from buying tickets for resale.

"We also need to recognize how industrial scalpers breaking the law using bots and cyberattacks to try to unfairly gain tickets contributes to an awful consumer experience," he added. "We are doing everything we can to fight the people who attack our onsales and steal tickets meant for real fans, but we need help passing real reforms to stop this arms race."

