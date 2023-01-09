Elizabeth Stanton is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.
Elizabeth has written for a variety of digital outlets, focusing on entertainment news, celebrity, movies, and television.
She has worked on red carpets and press junkets, producing for on air talent, as well as conducting interviews herself with celebrities, directors and more.
Elizabeth began working in entertainment news in 2010. She graduated from Michigan State University in 2007 with a Bachelor of Arts in English, with a film studies focus.