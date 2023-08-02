Taylor Swift gifts Eras Tour staff millions in bonuses

It has not been a cruel summer for Taylor Swift or her staff as the U.S. leg of her Eras Tour comes to a climactic conclusion.

Swift's tour, which has generated millions of dollars in revenue and has been credited in boosting the country's economy, wraps up in Los Angeles next week, as Swift begins a six-night stint at SoFi Stadium on Thursday.

Before taking her show international, Swift gifted her entire staff with millions of dollars in bonuses, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Sources confirmed to People magazine that Swift's gift amounted to approximately $55 million and was extended to all members of her crew, including technicians, riggers, caterers and dancers.

Spanning across 20 major U.S. cities, The Eras Tour began back in March but did not get started without a hitch.

In November, Ticketmaster, who facilitated the presale of Eras Tour tickets, could not accommodate for the unprecedented demand. Ticketmaster also admitted that bot attacks contributed to the fiasco.

Despite the disastrous outcome and public scrutiny, Ticketmaster revealed that "a new sales record was set" with The Eras Tour.

Swift expressed her disappointment for the disruption, sharing to social media "It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans. We've been doing this for decades together and over the years, I've brought so many elements of my career in house. I've done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans' experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do," she wrote in part.

"It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse. There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I'm trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward," she explained.

"I'm not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It's truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really p---es me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them."

"And to those who didn't get tickets, all I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs," she added. "Thank you for wanting to be there. You have no idea how much that means."

In June, Swift announced she was taking her tour international, touring throughout Europe, Asia, Australia and Latin America.