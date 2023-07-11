Taylor Swift ticket demand causes Ticketmaster — and Swifties — more headaches

Ticketmaster halted sales Tuesday for tickets to several Taylor Swift show dates in France on the second leg of the pop star's "The Eras Tour," marking the latest problems for fans after high demand caused the ticket seller's website to melt down when presales began for the tour last year.

Ticketmaster France announced on Twitter that ticket sales for shows at La Defense Arena in Paris and Groupama Stadium in Lyon have been put on hold, and reassured her devotees known as Swifties than an update would be forthcoming as to when sales would resume.

When reached for comment, the American ticket sales and distribution company, which is owned by Live Nation Entertainment, directed FOX Business to its statements on Twitter saying the on sale date and time for Swift's shows in France are being rescheduled and that tickets are still available for sale.

"This morning's sale was disrupted by an issue with a third-party vendor who is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible," Ticketmaster France tweeted.

"As soon as we saw fans experiencing issues, queues were paused. All codes that were not used to purchase tickets today will remain valid," the statement continued. "Fans previously selected to participate in the onsale will be notified directly of the new onsale date and time."

Ticketmaster drew the ire of Taylor Swift fans, regulators, lawmakers and even the White House after a fiasco late last year when high demand for the pop star's tour tickets caused its website to crash, and then fans were left shocked over exorbitant asking prices.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Swift's "Eras Tour" may be on track to be the biggest in history, and has the potential to rake in more than $1 billion.