Powerball jackpot winner revealed in California

The California Lottery on Tuesday announced the winner of the record-breaking Powerball jackpot.

Edwin Castro purchased the winning ticket on Nov. 7, 2022, at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. The ticket matched all six numbers in the drawing. Those numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56 with a Powerball number 10.

"As much as I am shocked and ecstatic to have won the Powerball drawing, the real winner is the California public school system," Castro said in a statement, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles. "The mission of the California lottery, which is to provide supplemental funding for California public education both public schools and colleges, makes this a huge win for the state."

Castro declined the opportunity to speak to the press or appear publicly.

The $2.04 billion prize is the largest in U.S. lottery history. This also marks the first time that the California Lottery has given out a jackpot topping $1 billion to a single winner.

Only four previous jackpots have exceeded $1 billion.

California's schools would receive $156.3 million from this jackpot and all the rolls leading up to it. Joe's Service Center also earned $1 million for the sale of the ticket.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.