Powerball jackpot third largest ever, $875 million

The Powerball jackpot stands at $875 million, the third-largest in the history of the game, after 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

The Powerball drawing was held at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee at 11 p.m. ET Saturday night.

The winning numbers were 2, 9, 43, 55, and 57. The Powerball was 18. The Power Play multiplier was 2.

The largest ever Powerball jackpot ever was won in 2022 in California at $2.04 billion. The second-largest Powerball was won in California, Tennessee and Florida at $1.586 billion.

Saturday's jackpot cash value is worth $441.9 million, according to the Powerball website. The lucky winner, if there is one, will have the option to collect their winnings in annual installments or the lump sum.

If a winner opts for the annuity, they would receive an initial payment, followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

The Powerball jackpot hasn’t been hit since mid-April when a ticket sold in Ohio matched the winning numbers for a $252.6 million prize.

This week, two winning tickets, sold in Florida and Indiana, matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes.

There were also 36 tickets that matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball. Twenty-six of the tickets won $50,000 prizes.

"In the last week, we’ve had seven Powerball players who have won at least $1 million, and five million other players who won other cash prizes. Please, remember to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win."

The 10 largest Powerball jackpots to date:

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $875 Million (est.) – July 15, 2023 $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

