Disney cast members in California approve possible strike before annual contract negotiations: reports

Workers at Disneyland California have given the OK to a potential strike if their demands are not met, according to the four unions which represent the Anaheim park's nearly 14,000 cast members.

Their vote, representing an overwhelming 99% of union workers, only authorizes a strike if they are unable to negotiate new contract dealings with Disney. Negotiations will begin Monday, according to The Orange County Register.

The four unions represent a variety of workers or cast members, from ride operators to custodians at the happiest place on earth.

Demands from the unions include higher wages as well as disciplinary charges related to nearly 700 employees wearing union buttons in support of the contract campaign, per Inside the Magic's reporting.

Charges are currently being investigated by the National Labor Relations Board.

"With [Wednesday']s rally, we continue to be focused on the wellbeing of our guests and cast members," Disneyland officials shared with The Orange County Register.

"We remain committed to the upcoming meetings on July 22-23 and reaching an agreement with Master Services that focuses on what matters most to cast members, positions Disneyland Resort for growth and job creation and enables us to continue delivering incredible guest experiences."

Disneyland employee contracts expired June 16, but Downtown Disney and California Adventure Park contracts are not set to expire until Sept. 30.

Discussions with Disneyland over employee demands first began in April of this year.

"A strike authorization is not unusual as part of the negotiations process and does not indicate a strike is imminent or underway. Disneyland Resort remains open and ready to welcome guests," according to a Disneyland union negotiation FAQ acquired by The Orange County Register.