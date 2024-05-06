Expand / Collapse search
Stuart Varney: Chicago teachers' demands show why big cities are in deep trouble

Chicago is representative of the problems we see in virtually all big cities, Varney argues

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney discusses the Chicago Teachers Union new contract negotiations with the public schools system.

Stuart Varney: Chicago teachers demands show why big cities are in deep trouble

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney discusses the Chicago Teachers Union new contract negotiations with the public schools system.

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the Chicago Teachers Union's new contract demands of $50 billion to pay for wage hikes, migrant care, abortions, gender-neutral bathrooms and police-free schools.

STUART VARNEY: The Chicago teachers' union is negotiating a new contract. 

The union's opening bargaining position has been leaked.

CHICAGO TEACHERS' $50B DEMANDS INCLUDE PAY HIKES ABORTION, MIGRANT ACCOMODATION

When you see their demands, you know America's big cities are in deep, deep trouble.

Chicago Teachers Union

A teacher takes part in the Chicago Teachers Union strike rally in downtown Chicago.

Here's just a sampling.

A 9% pay increase. The average teacher pay is already $93,000, among the highest in the land.

$2,000 for each migrant child, to help them settle.

CHICAGO TEACHERS UNION URGES STUDENTS TO ATTEND POLITICAL RALLY FOR ILLINOIS PRIMARY

Teachers are to be paid $1,000 per student, per semester, if the class size goes over the official limit.

100% coverage for all teacher abortions. Police-free schools.

All 646 Chicago public schools must have a gender-neutral bathroom. Total cost: $50 billion. 

By the way, union President Stacey Davis Gates, sent her son to a private school after calling school choice racist.

OK, these are opening demands. No way they will be fully implemented.

But it shows the state of mind that's taken hold. Academic standards are at rock bottom. 

CHICAGO TEACHERS UNION PRESIDENT USED 'UNLAWFUL DEDUCTION' ON HOME FOR OVER A DECADE

So, the teachers demand a massive pay increase anyway?

Chicago is spending hundreds of millions of dollars on illegal migrants

So, the teachers want to give them more?

Chicago Teachers Union Stacey Davis-Gates

Chicago Teachers Union President Stacey Davis-Gates addresses the media at City Hall in Chicago, Illinois. 

It's what we see in virtually all the Democrat-run big cities. Businesses are leaving. 

Residents are leaving. The migrant flood never stops. City finances are in a shambles. 

Schools are overwhelmed. But in Chicago, there is no sign of any policy reversal. Same old, same old. Not sustainable.

