Stuart Varney: Chicago teachers' demands show why big cities are in deep trouble

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the Chicago Teachers Union's new contract demands of $50 billion to pay for wage hikes, migrant care, abortions, gender-neutral bathrooms and police-free schools.

STUART VARNEY: The Chicago teachers' union is negotiating a new contract.

The union's opening bargaining position has been leaked.

When you see their demands, you know America's big cities are in deep, deep trouble.

Here's just a sampling.

A 9% pay increase. The average teacher pay is already $93,000, among the highest in the land.

$2,000 for each migrant child, to help them settle.

Teachers are to be paid $1,000 per student, per semester, if the class size goes over the official limit.

100% coverage for all teacher abortions. Police-free schools.

All 646 Chicago public schools must have a gender-neutral bathroom. Total cost: $50 billion.

By the way, union President Stacey Davis Gates, sent her son to a private school after calling school choice racist.

OK, these are opening demands. No way they will be fully implemented.

But it shows the state of mind that's taken hold. Academic standards are at rock bottom.

So, the teachers demand a massive pay increase anyway?

Chicago is spending hundreds of millions of dollars on illegal migrants.

So, the teachers want to give them more?

It's what we see in virtually all the Democrat-run big cities. Businesses are leaving.

Residents are leaving. The migrant flood never stops. City finances are in a shambles.

Schools are overwhelmed. But in Chicago, there is no sign of any policy reversal. Same old, same old. Not sustainable.

