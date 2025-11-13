Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Airlines
Published

Flight reductions frozen at 6% as air traffic controller callouts see ‘rapid decline’

The flight reduction freeze will be in place until the FAA determines it is safe to return to normal operations, despite the government reopening

close
Elevate Aviation Group CEO Greg Raiff breaks down how the shutdown could impact holiday flights and what passengers can do to stay ahead of the disruptions. video

Government shutdown chaos: Aviation expert shares key tips for Thanksgiving travelers

Elevate Aviation Group CEO Greg Raiff breaks down how the shutdown could impact holiday flights and what passengers can do to stay ahead of the disruptions.

The Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued an emergency order Wednesday evening freezing flight reductions at 6% amid a "rapid decline" in air traffic controller callouts.

Flight reductions were initially implemented as airports and air traffic control towers suffered significant staffing shortages caused by the government shutdown, which President Donald Trump officially ended Wednesday night.

The order from Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said that staffing levels have improved, as there were only four staffing triggers on Wednesday compared to the 81 on Nov. 8. 

TRUMP FLOATS $10K BONUS PLAN FOR AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLERS WHO'VE REMAINED ON DUTY DURING GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

An Air China plane flies in as people watch in the foreground

The DOT and FAA issued an emergency order freezing flight reductions at 6% amid improving controller staffing levels as the government reopens following a 43-day shutdown. (WANG Zhao / AFP / Getty Images)

"Such strong staffing levels suggest a further ramp up in-flight reductions are not necessary to keep the traveling public safe. As the federal government reopens and controllers receive their backpay, the FAA will continue to monitor staffing levels and review key trend lines," the order stated.

The 6% freeze will remain in place until the FAA can confirm it is safe to return to normal operations.

"The FAA safety team is encouraged to see our air traffic control staffing surge, and they feel comfortable with pausing the reduction schedule to give us time to review the airspace," Duffy said, adding that "the safety of the American people comes first."

Bedford echoed those sentiments, stating that the FAA's top priority "is, and always will be, safety."

AVIATION EXPERT WARNS SHUTDOWN TURBULENCE COULD LINGER: HERE’S HOW TO PREP FOR SMOOTH TRAVEL THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Air Traffic Control tower

Air traffic controller callouts decreased significantly over the past week, leading to a lower flight reduction freeze, according to the DOT and FAA. (Mario Tama/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"The data shows that controller staffing is improving rapidly, which allows us to hold flight reductions at 6% while maintaining the highest levels of safety in our airspace," Bedford said. "We’ll continue to monitor system performance hour by hour, and we won’t hesitate to make further adjustments if needed."

The new order stated that the list of 40 affected high-impact airports that was issued last week remains unchanged.

Air Traffic Control nationwide was significantly impacted by the 43-day government shutdown as controllers worked without pay for weeks in an already stressful environment with low staffing.

Duffy said the president's message to air traffic controllers that they "will be made whole quickly" has been "heard loud and clear."

Air traffic controllers talk with pilots inside the control tower at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California

Air traffic controllers were among the many federal employees who worked without pay during the 43-day government shutdown. (REUTERS/Bob Riha, Jr/File Photo/File Photo / Reuters)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Trump has suggested that the controllers who worked during the government shutdown without calling out receive a $10,000 bonus for their service to the country.

"For those Air Traffic Controllers who were GREAT PATRIOTS, and didn't take ANY TIME OFF for the 'Democrat Shutdown Hoax,' I will be recommending a BONUS of $10,000 per person for distinguished service to our Country," he wrote on Truth Social.

"For those that did nothing but complain, and took time off, even though everyone knew they would be paid, IN FULL, shortly into the future, I am NOT HAPPY WITH YOU," the president added.