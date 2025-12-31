Expand / Collapse search
Transportation
Published

Duffy says California does not have extension on deadline to cancel foreign nationals' trucker licenses

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy threatened to cut nearly $160M in federal funding if the deadline is not met

California crackdown: 17,000 migrant trucker licenses pulled

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said on Tuesday that the California Department of Motor Vehicles does not have an extension to the deadline for the cancellation of commercial driver's licenses issued to foreign nationals who do not have legal U.S. status, disputing the delay announced by the department.

The California DMV said that the roughly 17,000 licenses that were set to be terminated on Jan. 5 will now last until March 6, but Duffy said the licenses will not be afforded a 60-day extension and that failing to meet the deadline could result in lost federal funding.

"[California Gov.] Gavin Newsom is lying," Duffy wrote on X. "The deadline to revoke illegally issued, unvetted foreign trucker licenses is still January 5."

CALIFORNIA ABANDONS LEGAL BATTLE TO RESTORE $4B IN FEDERAL FUNDING FOR LONG-DELAYED HIGH-SPEED RAIL PROJECT

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said on Tuesday that the California Department of Motor Vehicles does not have an extension to the deadline for the cancellation of thousands of commercial driver's licenses. (Heather Diehl/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"California does NOT have an 'extension' to keep breaking the law and putting Americans at risk on the roads," he continued.

Duffy added: "Miss the deadline, Gavin, and the @USDOT will act — including cutting nearly $160 million in federal funding."

The California DMV justified its 60-day delay by arguing that it needs more time to ensure that it does not wrongfully terminate licenses for drivers who legally qualify for them.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy threatened to cut nearly $160 million in federal funding for failing to meet the deadline. (Reuters/Anna Rose Layden / Reuters Photos)

This comes after a class-action lawsuit was brought by the Asian Law Caucus, Sikh Coalition, and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP on behalf of five affected drivers and the Jakara Movement.

The groups had argued that many of the targeted drivers may actually qualify for their licenses.

DEMOCRAT SENATORS PUSH BILL FORCING AIRLINES TO PROVIDE CASH COMPENSATION FOR LONG FLIGHT DELAYS

Trucker

The California DMV said that the roughly 17,000 licenses that were set to be terminated on Jan. 5 will now last until March 6. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

Last month, the California DMV sent notices to 17,299 non-domiciled commercial driver’s license holders notifying them that these licenses would be canceled on Jan. 5 after records showed mismatches between the license expiration dates and the drivers’ work authorization or lawful presence documentation.