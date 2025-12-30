Boeing secures $8.6B contract to build fighter jets for Israel's Air Force

Boeing was awarded a nearly $8.6 billion contract to build 25 new F-15A aircraft for the Israeli Air Force, according to the Pentagon.

The contract was secured as part of the F-15 Israel program.

Under the deal, Boeing will produce 25 new F-15IA aircraft for Israel, as well as an option for an additional 25 aircraft.

"This contract provides for the design, integration, instrumentation, test, production, and delivery of 25 new F-15IA aircraft for the Israeli Air Force with an option for an additional 25 F-15IA aircraft," the Pentagon said in its announcement.

The sale is being processed through the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program. Roughly $840 million in funds were obligated immediately at the time of the award.

The work will be conducted at Boeing's St. Louis location, and it is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2035.

This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to discuss the next phase of a ceasefire deal in Gaza and regional security threats amid conflicts with Iran and other countries in the Middle East.

Netanyahu announced that Trump would be awarded the Israel Prize, the country's highest cultural honor, for his support of Israel.

The U.S. is Israel's primary arms supplier, providing the vast majority of its imported military equipment and financial assistance.