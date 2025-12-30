Expand / Collapse search
Boeing
Published

Boeing secures $8.6B contract to build fighter jets for Israel's Air Force

The work is expected to be completed by the end of 2035

Israeli Amb. to the U.N. Danny Danon discusses President Donald Trump's meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the next phase in the Gaza peace deal and more on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

There is no daylight between Israel and US, ambassador says

Israeli Amb. to the U.N. Danny Danon discusses President Donald Trump's meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the next phase in the Gaza peace deal and more on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Boeing was awarded a nearly $8.6 billion contract to build 25 new F-15A aircraft for the Israeli Air Force, according to the Pentagon.

The contract was secured as part of the F-15 Israel program.

Under the deal, Boeing will produce 25 new F-15IA aircraft for Israel, as well as an option for an additional 25 aircraft.

Boeing building

Boeing was awarded a nearly $8.6 billion contract to build 25 new F-15A aircraft for the Israeli Air Force. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

"This contract provides for the design, integration, instrumentation, test, production, and delivery of 25 new F-15IA aircraft for the Israeli Air Force with an option for an additional 25 F-15IA aircraft," the Pentagon said in its announcement.

The sale is being processed through the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program. Roughly $840 million in funds were obligated immediately at the time of the award.

The work will be conducted at Boeing's St. Louis location, and it is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2035.

plane flies by Boeing building

The work will be conducted at Boeing's St. Louis location, and it is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2035. (JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to discuss the next phase of a ceasefire deal in Gaza and regional security threats amid conflicts with Iran and other countries in the Middle East.

Netanyahu announced that Trump would be awarded the Israel Prize, the country's highest cultural honor, for his support of Israel.

Trump with Netanyahu at the White House

The contract comes after U.S. President Donald Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida. (White House handout/Eyepress via Reuters  / Reuters Photos)

The U.S. is Israel's primary arms supplier, providing the vast majority of its imported military equipment and financial assistance.