Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions

Airports
Published

Flight restrictions slashed at 40 major US airports as government reopens, staffing improves

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announces restriction reduction takes effect Saturday following air traffic controller staffing improvements

FOX Business host Liz Claman talks with The Points Guy founder Brian Kelly about FAA delays and how travelers can stay ahead on 'The Claman Countdown'.

The FAA is still recovering: ‘Be on the offense when you are traveling’, says Brian Kelly

FOX Business host Liz Claman talks with The Points Guy founder Brian Kelly about FAA delays and how travelers can stay ahead on ‘The Claman Countdown’.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Bryan Bedford announced on Friday the required flight reductions at 40 U.S. airports will be lowered from 6% to 3%, as the government reopens following a record-breaking shutdown.

The change will go into effect Saturday at 6 a.m., following a recommendation from the FAA safety and operations team.

FAA officials said the decision reflects improvements in air traffic controller staffing levels and a continued decline in staffing-trigger events across the National Airspace System (NAS).

The 3% reduction will remain in place while the FAA monitors system performance throughout the weekend and evaluates whether normal operations can resume.

A Delta jet takes off past the control tower at Las Vegas airport.

Flight cuts are being reduced following the reopening of the federal government. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call Inc via Getty Images / Getty Images)

There has been a rapid decline in staffing triggers since Saturday's record high of 81; by Friday, there were just three active triggers.

General aviation operation restrictions remain in place at 12 airports, with some visual flight rule approaches (VFR) and parachute restrictions at facilities with staffing triggers.

Passengers travel through a terminal at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

People walk to a security checkpoint at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Nov. 7, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. It is unclear how much the previous cuts will impact holiday travel. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Commercial space launches and reentries also remain limited to between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. local time.

The 40 affected high-impact airport list remains the same. 

Major U.S. airports on the list include: Los Angeles International (LAX), San Francisco International (SFO), Seattle–Tacoma International (SEA) and Portland International (PDX) in the West; Denver International (DEN), Salt Lake City International (SLC), and Phoenix Sky Harbor International (PHX) in the Mountain region; Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW), George Bush Intercontinental (IAH) and William P. Hobby (HOU) in Texas; and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (ATL), Orlando International (MCO), Miami International (MIA) and Tampa International (TPA) in the South. 

tulamarine-airport

The flight cut reduction will take effect at 40 U.S. airports on Saturday, according to the FAA. (Morgan Hancock/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The list also includes major East Coast hubs such as New York’s John F. Kennedy International (JFK) and LaGuardia (LGA), Newark Liberty International (EWR), Philadelphia International (PHL), Baltimore/Washington International (BWI), Ronald Reagan Washington National (DCA) and Washington Dulles International (IAD), along with Midwestern airports like Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Chicago Midway (MDW), Minneapolis–St. Paul (MSP), Detroit Metropolitan (DTW) and Indianapolis International (IND).