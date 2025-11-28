Expand / Collapse search
Transportation
UPS warns of ‘months-long’ disruptions after grounding entire jet fleet after deadly Kentucky crash

Boeing evaluation shows inspections and repairs more extensive than initially expected

Video footage shows heavy smoke in the sky near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) in Louisville, Kentucky, after a plane crash Tuesday. (Credit: @augiewoo via X) video

Aftermath of Kentucky UPS plane crash caught on camera

Video footage shows heavy smoke in the sky near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) in Louisville, Kentucky, after a plane crash Tuesday. (Credit: @augiewoo via X)


UPS Airlines has grounded an entire fleet of its cargo jets indefinitely, warning of months-long disruption during peak holiday season.

The airline does not expect its fleet of McDonnell Douglas MD-11s, which was the type of plane involved in a deadly crash in Louisville, Kentucky, on Nov. 4 to return to service for several months, according to the Associated Press.

The UPS cargo plane's engine fell off and burst into flames shortly after takeoff from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. The Honolulu-bound flight crashed at around 5:15 p.m., hitting a nearby industrial area and killing 14 people, including the three crew members and 11 people on the ground.

Black box data indicates the plane only reached about 30 feet above ground level prior to the crash, and newly released images from the National Transportation Safety Board show a fire igniting on the left engine.

Louisville plane crash

Fire and smoke mark where a UPS cargo plane crashed near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on November 04, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. The fully fueled plane crashed shortly after takeoff. (Stephen Cohen/Getty Images / Getty Images)

UPS temporarily grounded the fleet immediately following the crash, and began working to meet Federal Aviation Administration(FAA) guidelines before returning to service.

AP reported that the process was initially expected to take weeks, but will now extend several months, according to a memo from UPS Airlines president Bill Moore.

"Regarding the MD-11 fleet, Boeing’s ongoing evaluation shows that inspections and potential repairs will be more extensive than initially expected," Moore wrote in the memo.

Smoke from a UPS plane crash in Kentucky

UPS temporarily grounded a fleet of cargo planes immediately following a crash on Nov. 4, which killed 14 people.  (Credit: X / @WT_Mason)

On Nov. 7, UPS announced it had grounded its MD-11 fleet "out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of safety."

The planes account for roughly 9% of the airline’s fleet.

"Contingency plans are in place to ensure we can continue to deliver the reliable service our customers around the world count on," UPS said in the statement earlier this month.

Immediately following the crash, the FAA issued an emergency airworthiness directive to owners and operators of the Boeing Company Model MD-11 and MD-11F airplanes after it determined the unsafe condition was likely to exist in other products.

FedEx said after the crash that it was also grounding its MD-11s.

UPS Worldport location

The Nov. 4 crash happened near the UPS Worldport at the Louisville Airport. (Google Maps)

Fox Business has reached out to UPS for comment.