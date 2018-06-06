Liz Vision

Exclusive: Gov’t to Press Former AIG Chief on Crisis Plan[overlay type]

Exclusive: Gov’t to Press Former AIG Chief on Crisis Plan

Hank Greenberg will be pressed by government attorneys this week during the AIG bailout trial to specifically outline what type of private market solutions he had at the ready as the insurance giant faced a massive liquidity crunch during the 2008 financial crisis, sources tell the FOX Business Network.