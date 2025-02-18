Southern California wildfire victims adjust to their new normal: 'Really sobering'

It’s already been a month since massive wildfires torched Southern California, leaving families with nothing. For many in the Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, moving back isn’t even on the table, with their homes reduced to nothing but rubble.

"It’s really sobering – get up in the morning, come out here, and being able to see the Palisades and just stay connected to it," said Casey Sobhani, one of many victims of the wildfires.

Sobhani and his family lost their dream home a month ago in the Palisades Fire.

After weeks of searching, they finally found a new place to call home, at least for the next year and a half.

"We were hoping that 18 months would be generous, that it would leave a margin for error. I’m getting more and more concerned," said Sobhani.

Meanwhile, EPA crews have spent the past month clearing dangerous debris from burned properties.

"Partially burned paint cans, maybe a propane tank that didn’t completely ventilate, we pick up a lot of batteries, electronic waste," said EPA On-Scene Coordinator Harry Allen.

Crews spend about an hour or two at each site before deciding whether it’s safe for the next phase of cleanup.

"We want to take a good look at every property to make sure it’s ready to go so you can work there safely," said Allen.

While cleanup continues, reality is hitting hard for families.

"I just really liked my stuff. I would give everything just to have my room back, even just that one room… as far as rebuilding everything, or like recreating it, it’s just difficult to start again," said Aubrey Sobhani, Casey Sobhani’s daughter who also lost her home to the wildfires.

Many families like the Sobhanis are in the slow process of rebuilding and restocking everything they have lost.

