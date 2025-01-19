Expand / Collapse search
Locals focused on rebuilding community torched by wildfires in Southern California

Without skipping a beat, locals are already planning to rebuild.

Palisidians jump straight into recovery efforts amid burning wildfires

As flames torch the landscape in Southern California, some people are focusing on what comes next. Neighborhoods in the Pacific Palisades have been burned to ashes by the Palisades Fire. Containment is minimal, while debris, fallen trees, and power lines remain scattered about — posing a dangerous fire risk amid the Santa Ana winds.

LOCALS STEP UP TO SUPPORT THE FRONT LINES BATTLING WILDFIRES IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

"In my wildest dreams, I would have never thought that what I’m seeing right now would have yielded from the phone call I got," said fourth-generation Palisidian Chuck Hart.

The second Hart heard about the fire, he and his team of contractors jumped headfirst into the front lines to protect their community.

A burned down playground in Pacific Palisades.

A burned down playground in Pacific Palisades. (Sunny Tsai / FOXBusiness)

"I’ve put water on fires before, but when they’re coming up a canyon with wind ripping and blowing hot embers and flames, and now hot steam, my eyes, my nose, my face…I mean, it’s intense," said Hart.

CALIFORNIA RESTAURANT PUSHING OUT FREE PIZZAS ‘NONSTOP’ TO HELP FEED WILDFIRE VICTIMS, FIRST RESPONDERS

After fighting the flames, Hart and his team went directly into street clean up. 

"I think more than anything, it’s the drive to get this cleaned up, get this underway so we can get up and down the streets," said Hart.

A tractor moving tree branches

A tractor moves fallen trees out of the way. (Sunny Tsai / FOXBusiness)

These efforts go far beyond Hart and his team. 

"I think it’s easy. That’s just what we know to do. Like we don’t want to leave or be away from here…We want to be a part of building it back," said Palisidian Nicole Gyarmathy.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES COULD COST INSURERS $20B, HIGHEST IN STATE'S HISTORY

Gyarmathy and Eli Johnson’s home burned down in the Palisades Fire. Without hesitation, they returned to the destruction immediately, ready to rebuild their community.

Southern California wildfires Pacific Palisades

A view of fire-ravaged beach property overlooking the Pacific Ocean which burned as a result of the Palisades Fire on January 12, 2025 in Malibu, California.  (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"I grew up here, and know that my dad grew up here and knowing that my grandparents, I mean this is where my roots are. And you protect that," said Johnson.
That’s exactly what these Palisidians are going to do, as they take their efforts day by day. 

"This is so brand new, we’re gonna start something we’ve never done before—one day at a time, it’s going to reveal itself, what our next indicated action is," said Gyarmathy.