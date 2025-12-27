Christmas travelers left stranded as airports see mass flight cancelations, delays

A winter storm on the East Coast has left post-Christmas travelers in a ho-ho-horrible position as airports see mass cancellations and delays.

The website FlightAware showed that as of 7:50 a.m. ET on Saturday, 892 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were delayed and 637 were canceled.

The website's "Misery Map" shows New York area airports, such as John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport, experiencing the brunt of the travel chaos.

New Jersey and parts of New York are under state of emergency announcements as over 50 million Americans are set to be impacted by the winter storm barreling through the northeast, Fox Weather reported. Officials in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Pennsylvania are urging travelers and residents to exercise caution during the storm, according to Fox Weather. Additionally, a flurry of winter weather alerts have been issued in areas from New York City to Philadelphia.

As of 7:52 a.m. ET, JFK Airport, which topped FlightAware's Misery Map list, had seen 30 delays and 77 cancellations since 5:00 a.m. ET. The Federal Aviation Administration said that flights arriving at the airport had been delayed by, on average, two hours and 37 minutes.

Saturday's delays and cancellations were preceded by similar travel chaos on Friday as the northeast braced for the storm. On Friday, a total of 8,816 flights within, into or out of the U.S. had been delayed and 1,710 had been canceled, according to FlightAware.

"I came to New York to have a ‘Home Alone’ Christmas just by myself," Danniel Sermone, who was stuck at JFK International Airport, told the New York Post on Friday. "I wanted to hang out. I went shopping, and went to Times Square, crossed up there for a while with the big crowd. My next available flight is at 6 a.m. on the 28th. So I have been hanging out at JFK for about eight hours and still got like 30 left."

The west coast was not spared from the winter weather travel chaos as it experienced a disastrous rain storm, though it did not appear to cause the same number of disruptions. FlightAware showed that Los Angeles International Airport had seen 64 flight delays and 15 cancellations by 4:10 a.m. PST. Additionally, FlightAware showed that as of 4:10 a.m. PST Harry Reid International Airport had seen 16 delays and nine cancellations.