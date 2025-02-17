Strong storms knock out power for thousands in US

Severe weather knocked out power for tens of thousands of homes and businesses in the eastern portion of the U.S.

More than 77,000 homes and businesses in Pennsylvania were without power as of 10 a.m. ET, according to PowerOutage.US. Over 37,000 in New Jersey, about 22,000 in New York and nearly 16,000 customers in Connecticut were without power on Monday morning.

More than 55,000 people in Virginia and nearly 50,000 in Maryland were also affected. Over 16,000 in Kentucky and more than 17,000 people in Alabama were also out of power as of 9 a.m. Monday, according to the outage tracker.

The outages came as a powerful storm system brought severe weather – including snow, rain and strong winds, to the central and eastern U.S.

In total, the National Weather Service (NWS) offices nationwide have issued cold weather advisories and extreme cold warnings for more than 58 million Americans from the U.S.-Canada border to Texas. However, the weather is expected to continue to hammer a significant part of the U.S. over the coming week.

The NWS office in State College, Pennsylvania, warned that strong winds would continue into Monday as freezing temperatures and "scattered snow showers" persist.

The NSW office in New York also posted on X that the area is in store for a "blustery and cold day" on Monday. It is projected that daytime temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. The office expects "blustery winds" of up to 50 mph that "will make it feel like it is in the teens." A few flurries are also possible, the office said.

The NWS office in Louisville, Kentucky, posted on X, that a winter storm watch is still in effect for the entire area, with snow accumulations between 2 and 6 inches expected Tuesday night and through Wednesday. It also warned travelers that "hazardous road conditions will negatively impact the Wednesday morning commute."

Weather isn't easing up in Alabama either. The NWS office in Birmingham posted a five-day weather outlook on X showing how colder weather will arrive through the week.

Rain is expected from Tuesday into Wednesday.

"There's also a small window of snow mixing in or switching over to snow in the early morning hours across the northern portions of Central Alabama," the office posted on X.

In Virginia, the NWS office warned that there could be "a significant winter storm" on Wednesday and Thursday. However, there is still uncertainty with respect to the exact magnitude and placement of the heaviest snow.

