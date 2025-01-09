California wildfires: What to know when filing an insurance claim

Residents impacted by the California wildfires may get inundated with calls from people offering to handle their claims for them, but it's important to work with the insurance company directly to start the claim process, rather than third-party adjusters.

That's according to Janet Ruiz, a spokesperson for the Insurance Information Institute.

Ruiz told FOX Business that public third-party adjusters are not allowed to solicit claims right away under rules established by the California Department of Insurance. The money to pay for these individuals would also come out of a resident's claim settlement, too, Ruiz said.

Once an individual contracts with a public adjuster, they will not be able to work directly with their insurance company on the claim process.

Most insurance companies have a mobile app where you can file a claim. But affected residents can also call their insurance companies directly or contact them online. Ruiz said some of the insurance companies will have mobile units in that area, and some will give out checks to use for their additional living expenses right away. Ruiz said they have also seen companies use debit cards rather than checks when they have mobile units on site in an area where there has been a wildfire. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) uses debit cards as well.

When a person contacts their insurance company, they should make sure they have a copy of their policy or understand what it covers. Residents should also try to make a list to go through everything that is damaged with the adjuster.

If the adjuster isn't helpful, Ruiz said residents should ask for someone else who is higher up in the company to help them. If they still need help, they can contact the California Department of Insurance.

Ruiz said residents whose homes have been totally destroyed by the fires will be the priority as they will typically have a claim's inspection right away.

"Some inspectors will be able to use drones in the area to get an idea of the damage early on. That is very helpful to all the folks who are in need of help," she said.

When it's safe to go back to their home, Ruiz said residents should try to keep damaged items until an insurance adjuster is able to inspect and assess the damaged item, if possible. It is also very important to take pictures and videos of all the damage as soon as possible.

Any auto losses may be insured under comprehensive coverage on the auto policy, according to Ruiz.

While residents wait to return to their homes, their additional living expenses for when they have to live somewhere else are covered through insurance. It will also pay for food and temporary repairs, according to Ruiz.