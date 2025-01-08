Los Angeles area college campuses shut down as wildfires spread

Some colleges and universities in the Los Angeles area shut down their campuses on Wednesday as multiple wildfires continue to rage in the region, consuming homes and businesses.

The California Institute of Technology (Caltech) closed its campus in Pasadena except for all nonessential operations and canceled classes due to the nearby Eaton Fire. School officials said the only people allowed on the premises were essential staff, emergency responders and residents.

A Caltech spokesperson told FOX Business that student residents are safe, have access to food, water, masks and emergency supplies, and have been asked to remain and stay off roadways.

They added that air quality and the potential for flying debris is a top concern, so school officials advise anyone on campus to wear a good-quality mask and to take necessary precautions. The power is on at the campus, and the school is conducting a full assessment of the campus for any damage.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES RAGE ACROSS LOS ANGELES COUNTY, FORCING THOUSANDS TO EVACUATE THEIR HOMES

The Palisades Fire forced Pepperdine University to close both its Calabasas and Malibu campuses. As of 5:15 a.m. PT, the university said the fire was covering 2,900 acres and was still 3.5 miles east of the Malibu campus.

Pepperdine canceled its law school exams for the day, moved on-campus classes to remote, and asked employees to work remotely, if possible.

UNIVERSAL STUDIOS HOLLYWOOD CLOSES DUE TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

Other schools in the area remained operational on Wednesday afternoon, but were taking precautions in case the fires became more of a threat.

The University of Southern California (USC) said on its website that it was monitoring the situation and advised employees impacted by the wildfires to reach out to their supervisors "for support and potential remote work options."

An operator at the USC hotel told FOX Business that the facility was working directly with emergency housing at the university's official hotel and was fully booked up Wednesday with students and staff.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) remained in full operation and held in-person classes per unusual on Wednesday, saying that none of the fires posed an immediate threat to campus and air quality remained normal.

However, UCLA also said on its website that the school was monitoring the situation and had operational teams on standby.