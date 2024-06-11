Singapore Airlines offers passengers injured in 'severe turbulence' at least $10,000 in compensation

Singapore Airlines is offering passengers who were injured on a flight that encountered "severe turbulence" at least $10,000 U.S. dollars in compensation.

Flight SQ321 — a Boeing 777-300ER jet — was traveling from London to Singapore before it had to make an emergency landing in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 21 following the incident that left one passenger dead and more than 100 needing medical attention. Investigators have said the plane plunged 178 feet in 4.6 seconds.

"For passengers who sustained minor injuries from the incident, we have offered US$10,000 in compensation," the airline has announced.

"Passengers medically assessed as having sustained serious injuries, requiring long-term medical care, and requesting financial assistance are offered an advance payment of US$25,000 to address their immediate needs," it added. "This will be part of the final compensation that these passengers will receive."

Singapore Airlines also said it will provide a full refund of the airfare for all passengers onboard the flight that day -- including those who weren’t hurt -- and that it has "been covering the medical expenses of the injured passengers and arranged for their family members and loved ones to fly up to Bangkok where requested."

Dzafran Azmir, a 28-year-old passenger onboard the flight, previously told Reuters that "Suddenly the aircraft [started] tilting up and there was shaking so I started bracing for what was happening, and very suddenly there was a very dramatic drop so everyone seated and not wearing a seatbelt was launched immediately into the ceiling."

"Every single cabin crew I saw was injured," Andrew Davies, another traveler onboard the flight, told Reuters. "I didn't see anybody who worked for Singapore Airlines that was not injured."

Ali Bukhari, who was a passenger on the flight and was returning for his honeymoon with his bride, said that the severe turbulence was "traumatic."

"It was a very traumatic experience, it's hard to describe in words — no one expects that really," he told Australia’s TV Channel 9.

Singapore Airlines said this week that it "deeply apologizes to all passengers for the traumatic experience on board flight SQ321" and "We are committed to providing our full support and assistance during this time."

