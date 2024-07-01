Heavy turbulence leaves 30 injured on flight that was forced to divert

An Air Europa flight heading to Uruguay on Monday morning was diverted to Brazil after experiencing "heavy turbulence," resulting in multiple people being injured, according to airline officials.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner left from Madrid-Barajas Airport in Madrid, Spain, with a final destination of Carrasco International Airport, in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Sunday night.

During the early morning hours on Monday, the aircraft carrying 325 passengers experienced heavy turbulence.

In a video posted to social media, one passenger appeared to have been thrown into an overhead luggage compartment during the incident and was helped out by other passengers. When asked about the video, the airline declined to comment.

The cabin also appeared to suffer damage, as overhead panels were seen displaced or missing.

"As a result of the event, 7 people were injured of varying degrees, as well as an undetermined number of people with minor contusions," Air Europa officials said in a statement to FOX Business. "Due to the nature of the turbulence and for safety reasons, it was decided to divert the flight to Natal International Airport in Brazil."

Air Europa flight UX45 was able to land normally, just after 2:30 a.m. local time.

Reuters reported that the health secretariat from the government of the Rio Grande do Norte State, where Natal is located, said 30 passengers were taken to area hospitals with minor abrasions or orthopedic traumas.

The airline told FOX Business work was underway to attend to all passengers, including those injured.

Officials will also check the plane to determine the extent of the damage.

Air Europa said a second plane was set to depart from Madrid later on Monday to pick up the passengers and continue the trip to Uruguay.