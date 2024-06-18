Boeing CEO addresses loved ones of plane crash victims

Outgoing Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun began his testimony before Senate lawmakers on Tuesday by addressing the loved ones of passengers who were killed in crashes involving the aerospace manufacturer's planes, as the company faces alleged safety concerns over its practices.

"Before I begin my opening remarks, I would like to speak directly to those who lost loved ones on Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302," Calhoun said in his prepared testimony before the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations .

Lion Air Flight 610 crashed into the Java Sea after taking off from Jakarta, Indonesia, in October 2018, and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed in Ethiopia minutes after departure months later, in March 2019. Both flights involved the Boeing 737 Max 8 plane, and 346 people were killed between the two crashes.

Several family members of victims in the crashes were present in the hearing room, and Calhoun stood up to face them to deliver his remarks to them.

"I want to personally apologize, on behalf of everyone at Boeing," Calhoun told the victims' loved ones, who were holding signs with pictures of the victims' faces. "We are deeply sorry for your losses. Nothing is more important than the safety of the people who step on board our airplanes. Every day we seek to honor the memory of those lost through a steadfast commitment to safety and quality."

Before the hearing began, relatives of the crash victims held a press conference to bring attention to Boeing's safety issues, saying the company has not improved its quality controls since the crashes that occurred five years ago. Calhoun acknowledged during his testimony that Boeing is responsible for both crashes.

Boeing has fallen under intense scrutiny since a door flew off one of its aircraft mid-air during an Alaskan Airlines flight in January. Calhoun's appearance Tuesday was his first time speaking under oath to lawmakers about the ongoing safety concerns at his company since that incident.

At least a dozen Boeing whistleblowers have come forward citing concerns over the company's quality assurance and culture since the Alaskan Airlines incident, and the plane manufacturer is currently under investigation by multiple federal agencies.

