United Airlines talks with Boeing competitor Airbus about possibility of buying more jets: report

United Airlines has reportedly talked to Airbus about the possibility of buying more aircraft to address a gap that could arise due to delays with Boeing’s 737 Max 10.

United CEO Scott Kirby discussed purchasing additional A321neo jets from Airbus, Reuters reported on Monday, citing industry sources.

One source told Reuters that "no agreement has been reached" in the preliminary discussions that were reportedly held in Toulouse, where Airbus has offices.

The A321neo can carry up to 244 passengers. The manufacturer has received orders from over 100 customers for more than 5,600 of the aircraft in total.

United and Airbus also talked about the airline’s outstanding 45-plane order of A350s and their delivery timeline, according to the outlet.

United and Airbus both declined to comment on the report.

ALASKA AIRLINES PLANE MAY HAVE LEFT BOEING FACTORY WITHOUT BOLTS TO SECURE DOOR PLUG: REPORT

Kirby said on Jan. 23 that United thought Boeing was "not going to be able to meet their contractual obligations on at least many" of the 737 Max 10 planes ordered by the airline. United’s order, which Kirby said has not been canceled, includes 277 of the aircraft along with "an additional 200 auctions for Max 10 aircraft."

Bloomberg News on Friday reported that Airbus was seeking to buy back A321neo positions from the jet market in order to be able to construct a proposal should there be an opening.

Trade publication Air Insight reported Airbus and United were in talks.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UAL UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC. 42.55 -0.41 -0.95% BA THE BOEING CO. 204.61 -0.89 -0.43%

UNITED AIRLINES PROJECTS 1ST-QUARTER LOSS FROM BOEING 737 MAX 9 GROUNDING

Boeing has faced scrutiny in the wake of the door plug of a 737 Max 9 jet flown by Alaska Airlines falling off while carrying passengers earlier in the month.

The incident led to a temporary grounding of 171 Max 9 planes, all of which had door plugs.

"Our long-term focus is on improving our quality so that we can regain the confidence of our customers, our regulator and the flying public," Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stan Deal said Friday. "We are deeply sorry for the significant disruption and frustration for our customers, some of whom have been publicly and unfairly criticized."

BOEING PRESIDENT SPEAKS OUT AS ALASKA AIRLINES RESUMES 737 MAX 9 SERVICE

He also acknowledged the Federal Aviation Administration "won’t allow 737 Max production increases until they are satisfied" with Boeing’s quality control, saying, "We own these issues and will make them right."

FOX Business' Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.