American Airlines plane turns back around to airport mid-flight due to cargo door concern

An American Airlines flight had to turn back around to Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Monday morning due to a possible mechanical issue, the airline confirmed.

American Airlines flight 802 was heading from North Carolina to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport after takeoff at 6:34 a.m. ET, according to FlightAware. It safely returned to RDU 35 minutes later.

A pilot received an indication that there was a possible issue with a cargo door on the Airbus A321, but no emergency was declared, American Airlines spokesman Tim Wetzel told FOX Business.

The possible issue with the plane is being checked out, Wetzel added. Passengers have already been put on another aircraft that took off for Texas at 8:51 a.m., according to FlightAware.

Earlier this month, American Airlines purchased 260 planes – including a significant number of Boeing's largest 737 Max airplane – in an effort to boost its domestic and short-haul international network and expand its first-class seating.



The Texas-based carrier placed orders for 85 Airbus A321neo, 85 Boeing 737 Max 10 and 90 Embraer E175 aircraft with the option to purchase an additional 193 aircraft.

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said these orders "will continue to fuel our fleet with newer, more efficient aircraft so we can continue to deliver the best network and record-setting operational reliability for our customers."

