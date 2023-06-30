Machinists at key Boeing plant end strike after union approves new contract

Union workers at Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita, Kansas, are going back to work after voting to accept a new contract that ended a week-long work stoppage.

On Thursday, union employees represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) agreed to a four-year deal. The new agreement contains wage increases while allowing employees to keep their current health care plans and eradicating mandatory overtime on weekends.

According to the IAM, 63% voted to accept the offer.

BOEING T-7A RED HAWK TRAINER TAKES FIRST FLIGHT WITH US AIR FORCE

"We knew these negotiations were not going to be your typical set of talks," IAM Local 839 chief negotiator Jason Baze said. "Our membership clearly said the original offer was unacceptable by rejecting it soundly. The committee returned to the table to address their concerns."

SOUTHWEST FLYER'S PHOTO SHOWS LINE OF PASSENGERS SITTING IN WHEELCHAIRS, CLAIMS 'PRE-BOARDING SCAM'

Spirit said its plant in Wichita will resume operations on Friday.

Tom Gentile, CEO of Spirit AeroSystems said in a statement that "We listened closely to our employees and brought forward a fair-and-competitive offer."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SPR SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS 29.23 -0.18 -0.61% BA THE BOEING CO. 212.28 +0.45 +0.21%

"With its approval by our IAM-represented employees, we look forward to getting back to the important work of delivering quality products to our customers," he added.

Spirit said it will closely coordinate with its suppliers and customers and will remain focused on safety and quality standards as it ramps up operations until returning to full production on July 5.

UNITED CEO SCOTT KIRBY SLAMS FAA FOR FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS, DELAYS

Spirit manufacturers major aerostructures for Boeing and Airbus at its Wichita facility including the entire body of the 737 Max, the forward fuselage of other Boeing jets and pylons for the Airbus A220.