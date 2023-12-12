China-made C919 lands in Hong Kong in maiden flight outside mainland, viewed as future Boeing competitor

Two Chinese-made passenger jetliners landed in Hong Kong on Tuesday, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s efforts to break into the Western-dominated aircraft market.

The C919, a large single-aisle aircraft that can carry up to 168 passengers, touched down at Hong Kong International Airport on its first flight outside the Chinese mainland. It was joined by the ARJ21, a smaller 78–90-seat regional jet.

The C919 is a twin-engine aircraft that is seen by Beijing as a challenger to foreign models like Boeing's 737 MAX and the Airbus A320.

The C919 is manufactured by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac), a Chinese state-owned aerospace manufacturer, although many of its parts are sourced from abroad.

The C919's engine, for instance, comes from CFM International, a joint venture between GE Aerospace of the U.S. and Safran Aircraft Engines of France. Meanwhile, the C919's tires are sourced from the French tire giant Michelin, according to Quartz.

The landing came about seven months after the aircraft made its maiden commercial flight. The aircraft had been in development for 16 years and was plagued by delays.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping plans to end China’s reliance on foreign technology in strategic industries such as aviation. Xi has said China won’t be considered a "true power" until it has developed its own airliner, and the government has poured state aid into the C919 project after carving Comac out from the country’s military, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Earlier this year, China Eastern Airlines purchased 100 C919 airplanes for $10 billion in what was the aircraft’s biggest deal to date. The planes will be delivered in batches from 2024 to 2031.

GallopAir, a new Brunei-based airline, plans to buy 30 of the aircraft in a deal worth $2 billion in total, Reuters reported in September.

Comac also developed the ARJ-21 to compete in the market dominated by Brazil's Embraer and Canada's Bombardier.

Both aircraft received a ceremonial water salute as they taxied into their stands, the Chinese government said.

The C919 will conduct a demonstration flight over Victoria Harbor on Dec. 16 and leave for Shanghai on Dec. 17.